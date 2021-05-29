La Liga: The reason why Massimiliano Allegri did not make it to Real Madrid

Real Madrid is still looking for a technical director after the departure of Zinedine Zidane was made official and one of the most sounded options was that of Massimiliano Allegri, who ended up becoming the new Turin Juventus coach.

According to information from Manu Martín for ESPN, Allegri yes it was among the options Florentino Pérez, team president, to get to the merengue bench. However, his lack of experience outside the A series did not give much confidence to the leadership of the Whites.

“Allegri was on the table, but there were serious doubts with him, because he is a coach who never as a player left Italy and never as a coach has left Italy, and it is not known how he would understand himself in a new league, with new players and in a totally new situation “

“There were certain doubts and that is why Allegri never became 100% desired”

Ultimately Allegri ended up returning to Juventus and now the deck of technicians available for Real Madrid is further reduced, who closed a season without titles.

