La Liga: The emotional message of Memphis Depay after being presented with Barcelona

The footballer Memphis Depay of Barcelona de la Spanish League, launched an emotional message after being announced as a new reinforcement of the Spanish team of Ronald Koeman, for the next season

Dream big boy .. Dream big. Super excited to join my new club! Barcelona “was the message from Memphis Depay.

The Dutch forward launched this message through his social networks, where he said he was very happy to be able to achieve one of his dreams which was to be able to play for the Barcelona team.

Memphis Depay is another of the new reinforcements of the team of the Dutch Ronald Koeman, who will come to fight for a position in the Blaugrana front with the Argentine Sergio “Kun” Agüero and Antoine Griezmann.

