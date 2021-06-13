La Liga: The Cádiz team steals the signing of Tomás Alcalá to Club León

The directive of the Cadiz inside of Spanish League, He anticipated all those interested by the Chilean footballer Tomás Alarcón, reaching an agreement with the team of the O’Higgins owner of your letter.

According to sources from the sports journalist César Luis Merlo, the Spanish board reached an agreement with the Chileans, winning the signing of the Club León of the MX League that had been looking for him for a few weeks.

The 22-year-old midfielder has great projection in South American football and is currently part of the Chilean team, which will play the qualifiers and the Copa América in Brazil.

According to information from César Luis Merlo, Cádiz would be paying for 80 percent of Tomás Alarcón’s letter, a figure of 2 million dollars, signed for the next 4 seasons.

