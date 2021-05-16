La Liga: Table of La Liga in Spain on Matchday 37

Day 37 of the Spanish League ended and things ended tighter than ever, as Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid arrive alive to the last day of the 2020/2022 season, where the Colchoneros depend on themselves, while Meringues need a combination of results.

Real Madrid got two points behind Atlético de Madrid After beating Athletic Bilbao at the San Mamés Stadium, with a goal from Nacho Fernández at minute 68, the Merengues accumulate 81 points.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez gets emboldened and sends a challenging message to Liga MX

On the other hand, Atlético de Madrid achieved an agonizing victory against Osasuna with a score of 2 goals to 1, which places it as a solo leader in the General Table of La Liga with 83 units.

For its part, FC Barcelona said goodbye to its chances of being champion after losing to Celta de Vido, the disaster left it with 76 units, which makes it impossible to reach the leaders of the League.

THIS IS HOW THE SEASON WILL CLOSE:

Atlético Madrid vs Valladolid.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal.

FC Barcelona vs Eibar.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content