A minute of silence in memory of all the victims of coronavirus preceded the initial whistle of Sevilla-Betis with which the Spanish League resumed at Sánchez-Pizjuán, where those sixty seconds, with only religious background music, became the most ‘sonorous’ and emotional symbolic gesture in an empty stadium.

With an unusual image for a derby, without fans in the stands due to health security measures against covid-19, in Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán the league resumed in the First Division with a minute of sepulchral silence, in which it was not He heard nothing, not even the fluttering of the birds, to honor the memory of the thousands who died in the tragedy unleashed by the pandemic.

As a sign of respect and remembrance to the victims, the Sevilla and Betis players, together with the refereeing trio, formed together in the central circle of the field, those of one team against those of the other, and kept an exciting minute of silence before the ball started rolling on the grass.

Faced with the bustle and animation inherent in the derby among the eternal rivals of Seville, an impressive scene was lived, impressive in a stadium with the orphan stands of followers, where the silence became the most sonorous and loud sound, as it happens at peak moments in the bullring of La Maestranza or in heartfelt pictures of Holy Week in Seville.

Two images were projected on the video scoreboard: one with a Seville shield with a black crepe and a legend of remembrance for the victims of the coronavirus, and another of the legendary Sevilla player Marcelo Campanal, who died on May 25.

The club, in this way, also paid tribute with this minute of silence to its legendary defender, captain of the Spanish team in the 50s of the last century, who died three weeks ago at 88 in his native Asturias.

In addition, his club always honored the ‘Hurricane of Avilés’, one of its historical captains, playing the derby with a special shirt and authorized for this reason by LaLiga with the inscription “El Capitan Maravillas 1950-1966”, alluding to the nickname with the one that was also known and its sixteen seasons as Seville’s flagship.