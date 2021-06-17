La Liga: Sergio Ramos says goodbye to Real Madrid in tears and promises to return

The cycle of one of the most winning players in the history of the Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, who, amid tears, said goodbye to the merengue team with an emotional speech at a press conference at the ‘white house where Floentino Pérez He was in charge of directing the Madrid delegation.

“One of the most difficult moments of my life has come, one is never prepared to say goodbye to Real Madrid. I came from the hand of my parents (breaks down crying), my brothers, at 19 years old, I was just a child and Today I have a wonderful family with my wife and four children, “he began in a very emotional farewell speech.

Also read: Karime Pindter as queen shows off her attributes in ‘spicy’ photography

Ramos thanked the club, the Madrid fans and all the employees who have accompanied him along the way. “I add 22 titles with a lot of effort, sacrifice, dedication and professionalism that Real Madrid requires.”

“A wonderful stage in my life is closing, nothing will ever be like what I have lived here. A new one opens with great enthusiasm to demonstrate and add some more title to my record. This, more than a see you always is a see you later , because sooner or later I will return “.

In Real Madrid City, in a place set up for the act of tribute, together with Ramos his wife, Pilar Rubio, dressed in white, his four children, his parents and siblings, shared a hard moment, whom he thanked for all the effort that they did for him since he changed Seville for Madrid.

“I came to be very close to them and I leave with this great family that has always supported me. I want to thank my family who are the main actors who have always been with me, thank you for putting up with me, respecting me and living my career with me,” he said .

VIDEO | Sergio Ramos’s tears as soon as he began his farewell speech at Real Madrid: “Nothing will ever be like what I have experienced here” pic.twitter.com/G4QXg0m3Lb – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) June 17, 2021

Without any reproach for negotiations that did not bear fruit for their continuity, Ramos showed affection for Real Madrid in every word and for its president Florentino Pérez, and remembered coaches and teammates with whom he achieved success.

“I want to thank my club, the president for all his love, my coaches, colleagues who without them nothing would have been possible, the employees of the club that I consider family, it is inevitable not to get excited when looking at everyone’s faces after many years here “, he affirmed showing a lot of emotion.

Finally, he had a special memory of Real Madrid and regretted not being able to say goodbye on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu. “How can I not thank the fans who took me in good times and bad times! I would have liked to say goodbye at our stadium, the Santiago Bernabéu, but thanks to Real Madrid. I will always carry you in my heart”

Also read: Rayados de Monterrey announces the departure of Hugo González and the fans explode

Visit our Google News channel to enjoy our content