La Liga: Sergio Ramos leaves his future with Real Madrid in the air

The future of Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid remains uncertain, because after his participation with the Selection of Spain on the FIFA date, the defender assured that there was no news on the subject.

At a press conference, Bouquets He commented that he had already said what he had to say regarding his contract, as there is still no new news of a possible renewal with the Merengues.

“When talking about the future I was already clear, there is nothing new”

Sergio Ramos also pointed out that at the moment all he thinks about is Real Madrid, which will have quite a few weeks to stay alive both in La Liga and in the Champions League.

“I am focused on playing well and giving my best version. The issue of the future is something that is separate. When there is news, I will communicate it, but right now there is nothing “

