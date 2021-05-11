La Liga: Sergio Busquets considers the league sentenced against FC Barcelona

Football player Sergio Busquets of FC Barcelona of the Spanish League, assured that the championship was sentenced against him, after the tie at 3 goals against the I raised on the penultimate day of the tournament.

There are few options left, it will depend on what the rivals do, but there are very few points left, “he admitted in an interview, in which he pointed out that” mathematically “they have not yet lost all their options.

The Spanish midfielder spoke at a press conference at the end of the game, where he made it clear that the championship remains in the hands of his rivals in the league, but there is still hope if they go to mathematics.

We started well, we had an advantage but in the end it was what happened during the season, some mistakes and they made us goals very easy. In the second half we were not precise and they were good to recover but before we even had a clear chance ”, he recalled.

Sergio Busquets also highlighted that they continue to make the same mistakes during this season, which has led them to lose very important points as happened in this visit against Levante.

