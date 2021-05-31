La Liga: Sergio Agüero’s first words as a FC Barcelona player

The Argentine soccer player Sergio “Kun” Agüero, gave his first words as a player of the FC Barcelona of the Spanish League, after ending his relationship with him Manchester City of the Premier League.

The truth is that we know everything that Barcelona is, it is the best team in the world so I think it is a good decision to be here and help the team achieve things. I am very happy and hopefully I can contribute a lot to the club “, were the words of Sergio Agüero.

The South American striker who played the final of the UEFA Champions League this weekend, said he was very happy to join a club of the magnitude of the Blaugranas, whom he considers the best club in the world.

Sergio Agüero made it clear that he comes with the idea and the mentality of being able to help the club in its goals, since he is currently a more mature player with great experience, compared to when he arrived at Atlético de Madrid at 18 years old.

