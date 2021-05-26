La Liga: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid, burns down (VIDEO)

The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home of Real Madrid of the League of Spain, presented a fire this afternoon in its facilities, endangering the millionaire investment of the merengue club in the remodeling of the property, which exceeds 700 million dollars.

A thick column of black smoke could be seen coming out from the colossus of Madrid, summoning the presence of the Cupero de Bomberos of the Spanish city, who fight the flames.

The origin of the fire and the causes have not yet been clarified, but the images of the flames inside the Bernabéu are already going around the world.

At the moment no further information has been released and the amount of damage caused by this fire is unknown.

The Santiago Bernabéu stadium was scheduled to reopen its doors completely remodeled for the summer of the following year, this according to the deadlines of the construction company FCC when it presented the project, although in the latest updates this date would have been extended until January 2023.

