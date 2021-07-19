La Liga Santander: Schedules Day 2: Barça visits San Mamés on Saturday, August 21

The schedules of the 2nd day of LaLiga Santander are already known, which starts on Friday August 20 at Villamarín and closes on Monday with the open game at El Sadar. The great game of Saturday, August 21 It will be lived in San Mamés with the visit of Barcelona (10pm).

The Sunday August 22 the champion, Atlético de Madrid, receives Elche at the Wanda (7.30pm) and Real Madrid travels to Orriols to face Levante (10pm).

For him Monday, August 23 There are two games left: Getafe-Sevilla (8:00 p.m.) and Osasuna-Celta (10:00 p.m.).