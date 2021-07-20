La Liga Santander: Living with the virus

The preseason is underway and, for the second consecutive year, this preparation phase is taking place in coexistence with the coronavirus. In addition, this month of July comes with a significant increase in the cumulative incidence throughout Spain. A significant increase in cases that has also been reflected in LaLiga teams. In these first weeks of work there are already 12 teams of

First Division and 12 other Second Division who have confirmed a positive case in their squads,

a total of 30 in the top category and 33 in the silver division. A striking number, but it does not seem as worrisome as last summer. Looking at it from the other perspective, the most optimistic, there are 18 clubs that have not suffered any positive and have been able to work so far with total normality, within the protocols required by the pandemic. In recent days, the most affected clubs have been in the Second Division. On Sunday, Legans confirmed a new case in the bubble of the first team – the fourth in the two weeks they have been working – so they have decided that the players will work individually for the moment. The situation has gotten worse in Valladolid.

Janko and Vctor Garca, this Monday, were the last to test positive, raising the number of cases in the first team to seven, forcing the suspension of another two friendly matches against Unionistas and Ponferradina scheduled for this week

. He already had to do the same with the one who faced the Attic Christ last Saturday.

Vaccination in progress

And all this in an environment where vaccines are already reaching football. The different decisions of the Autonomous Communities mean that according to the territories there are different ages for vaccination, which means that several teams already have their entire staff with the complete guideline.

Espanyol, Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Cdiz are the ones that have done it, while Barcelona, ​​Osasuna and Getafe are finalizing the process.

Every time there are players who have not returned from their vacations, in the case of the Barça club, or have players who have recently passed the covid, which means that they have to wait a few months for the vaccine to be inoculated.

In Second Division,

only Almera, Eibar, Huesca, Real Sociedad B and Mlaga (these this Monday with single doses of Janssen) have completed the vaccinations of their players

, while Valladolid began to do so last week in small groups, with the special case of Orellana, who is already vaccinated in Chile. At the general population level, data from the Ministry of Health indicate that 70% of the Spanish population has already received at least one dose, while 50.67% (24 million people) have received the complete regimen.

If the age groups corresponding to footballers are taken into account, in the 20 to 29 age bracket 26.4% have already received at least one dose, a figure that doubles among people between 30 and 39 years, which reaches 53.2%

. This has made, for example, Ral Garca (35 years old) one of those vaccinated in Athletic, when entering that section determined by the Basque Health Service, together with Unai Simn and Unai Nuez, who were on the list for the Olympic Games, although the second did not travel.

Osasuna, seven cases

The Primera team that has been most affected by positive cases has been Osasuna -seven, the same as Valladolid-, in addition to an inconclusive from Grau and the isolation by contact of Kike Barja.

The latter returned to training yesterday with Ramalho, one of the positives. There are only four left. The three who tested positive between Monday and Tuesday last (Roberto Torres, David Garca and Sergio Herrera), in addition to the aforementioned Grau

. The positives detected forced the adoption of measures such as training in groups. Something that ended yesterday. After suspending the match against the subsidiary scheduled for this past Saturday, Osasuna plays tomorrow against Huesca.

Sporting and its subsidiary

Last January, Sporting was already involved in a controversy around an outbreak that occurred during the past Christmas holidays. In this preseason, the Asturians are again affected.

On this occasion, it was two players from the first team who tested positive (lvaro Vzquez and Bogdan), in addition to four players from the reserve team who are in the first team dynamics.

(Trabanco, Santamara, David Fernndez and Mecerreyes).

The danger of showers and fewer quarantines

Despite this positive effect of vaccines, there are certain aspects that still require special attention, especially in sport. “This is not finished, but it is true that there may be more lax protocols.

One of the problems is the changing rooms and showers in particular, where aerosols are generated. Even the hot shower vapors themselves … Those protocols should be preserved. There is no point in opening the changing rooms because that is where the virus is most likely to be transmitted

“, says Dr. Jordi Cano.

Where notable improvements can be made is in protocols when it comes to vaccinated people. “If you are vaccinated and you are a contact, it will not be necessary to keep quarantine. That can already be ignored, in principle, if there is a negative PCR,” he assures. In the case of an infection, the time to return to training may also be drastically shortened. “

Before, a sick person could infect for seven days, now that period can be reduced to two. Even the distance at which you can do it as well. The isolation times will probably be reduced, until two negative PCRs occur, something that can occur between three and five days. They will adapt “

, concludes Dr. Cano.

Regarding the first teams, in addition to the aforementioned Legans, Tenerife has also announced four positive cases, while Ponferradina and Girona had three in the first team and Mirands another three, in this case without specifying whether they were players or players. members of the technical body.

Incidence in Spain, on the rise

Beyond the cases that surround football, the truth is that the incidence in Spain is increasing exponentially in recent weeks.

The accumulated incidence at 14 days of this Monday reached 599.69 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, for the 323.98 to seven

. Figures much higher than those of last summer, but thanks to the vaccination they are not having so many serious consequences.

Vaccination causes fewer viruses and the body responds more quickly Doctor Jordi Cano, member of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Society of Immunology

In this sense, Dr. Jordi Cano, member of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Immunology Society, highlights the importance of vaccinating players. “

Vaccinated people who become infected have less virus and for less time. That does not mean that they cannot infect, but the probability is reduced. Vaccination causes fewer viruses and the body responds more quickly

. Yes, there can be cases, but the probabilities are much lower, “he assures. And he adds:” I still think that as long as people are vaccinated, the increase in the accumulated incidence should not be a concern. It should not be something troublesome. Of course, you have to maintain personal hygiene that has always been recommended, try to keep your distances … “. In this increase in cases, the Delta variant is emerging as a new problem. According to data from the Ministry of Health they already account for 43% of the cases, reaching the figure of Alpha, the majority until now. “

It is true that there is a new variant that must be studied. But from what has been seen in residences is that before they were infected and there was a very high mortality.

A few weeks ago there was an outbreak with 22 cases and there were no deaths. Vaccines have made the virus much less transmissible, “says Dr. Cano.