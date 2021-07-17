La Liga Santander: Live preseason: Betis, Athletic, Alavs, Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Cdiz play

Sooo good everyone! The teams begin to prepare for this season that starts on August 22nd and they want to arrive in the best possible way. In MARCA you can follow the friendlies of the Spanish teams with a day that starts with a Betis-Winterthur, after arriving the Athletic Club-St Gallen; Alavs-Amorebieta, Real Sociedad-Huesca; Seville-Coventry and Cdiz-Atltico Sanluqueo close the day of friendlies.

Stay with us to enjoy the best football, the wait has been long even though it has only been a week after the Eurocup. We started!

Betis-Winterthur 4-0, (Finished)

Athletic-St Gallen 1-2 (PART ONE)

Alavs-Amorebieta SD (18.00 hrs)

Real Sociedad-Huesca (19.00 hrs)

Seville-Coventry (7.30pm)

Cdiz-Atltico Sanluqueo (8.30 pm)

Athletic Club-St Gallen REST

End of the first part in Switzerland! Bad start of the game Athletic who was behind on the scoreboard by 0-2. The reaction has been key, before the break, if you want to overcome this friendly meeting.

Real Betis-Winterthur END OF THE MATCH

The match ends with a thrashing by the bticos. Loren, Fekir, Juanmi and Borja Iglesias put the goals and they were far superior. Exciting staging of the players of Manuel Pellegrini.

Athletic Club 1-2 St Gallen. GOAL OF THE ATHLETIC CLUB

The reaction of the ‘lions’ has not been made wait! Williams it has brought a lot of danger from the right. A center from the right flank has not been able to correctly clear the defense of the Sankt Gallen, this gets gorgeous!

Athletic Club 0-2 St Gallen. GOL ST GALLEN

The rent is doubled by the Swiss set. Again from the corner the French Youan put the second for him St Gallen who is punishing the Athletic from the blackboard. Much has to improve the Athletic if you want to go back.

Athletic Club 0-1 St Gallen

Minute 26: The Athletic They are looking for reaction by having more possession of the ball but the Swiss team is showing strong defense.

Athletic Club 0-1 St Gallen (minute 18) GOAL OF ST GALLEN

St Gallen scores the first goal! In a muddled play of crner, the rejection has fallen to Alessio Besio that he has defined below the legs of the Bilbao goalkeeper. The reaction of the team Marcelino has to arrive.

Real Betis 4-0 (minute 69) GOAL BORJA IGLESIAS

Golaaaaaaazo by Borja Iglesiaaaas! We have already been warning, the ‘Panda‘I couldn’t forgive the next one I had … and boy did they forgive. I raised the ball to Spiegel with an incredible subtlety showing the quality it has.

Real Betis-Winterthur (3-0, minute 60)

Athletic Club? -St Gallen (Minute 14, 0-0)

Very disputed the meeting in these first fifteen minutes of the meeting. Very physical in the center of the field but the Athletic wants to propose more.

Minute 7: IAKI WILLIAMS HAD IT! Ball that the striker has crashed to the crossbar.

Real Betis-Winterthur

Minute 57: To the stick Borja Iglesiaaaaaas! The ‘Panda’ warns at his first opportunity and has not put the room of the Betis in the bright. We’ll see if the former forward of the Spanish.

Athletic Club-St Gallen (HOME)

Arraaaaaanca the meeting in Swiss! The Athletic begins with possession with Iaki Williams as captain of the ‘lions’

Real Betis-Winterthur (3-0)

The second part begins in Swiss! He couldn’t start off in the best way for him. Betis because the gooooooooool by Juanmi.He has come out and kiss the saint to Juanmi that we are already used to this. After a play of Sabaly, Juanmi He dribbled to the goalkeeper and scored at will.

Real Betis-Winterthur (2-0, rest)

The Real Betis change, as we said, the whole eleven for the second half and form with: Rebollo; Sabaly, Lex Moreno, Bartra and Dgar; Marchena, Joaqun, Rober; Ruibal, Juanmi and Borja Iglesias.

Athletic Club-St Gallen

How to form the Swiss team against him Athletic club!

Real Betis-Winterthur (2-0)



For the most curious, the second goal from Verdiblanco has been scored Fekir, but not Fekir that surprised Betis since his arrival at Benito Villamarn.It’s brother Yassin Fekir, who disputes his first meeting with him Betis.

BREAK: And so we came to rest in Switzerland, the Betis wins 2-0 at Winterthur with very good feelings: dominating the game, with some backward adjustment but Pellegrini he has known how to react. Good first image of the bticos in the first preseason friendly.

Minute 37: FEKIR DOES THE SECOND FOR THE BETIIIIIIS! French goal that puts the goal of tranquility at the edge of the break. Good goal that ‘sentences’ the game although be careful, the Winterthur He’s having backlash chances.

Minute 35: The btico team puts pressure on the whole field and complicates the Winterthur when fifteen minutes remain until the end of the first half. Well the Betis.

Athletic Club-St Gallen (4:00 p.m.)

We already have eleven of the Athletic club! Marcelino Garca Toral presents this line-up to face St Gallen in Kybunpark.

At 4:00 p.m. the meeting will begin and of course you can also follow it on MARCA.

Real Betis1 -Winterthur 0

Minute 28: Dangerous ball of the Winterthur to the heart of the area but the ball goes over the top. The Swiss right wing is the main threat

Minute 25: He adjusted the defensive line Betis and now it does not suffer back. He lives in the field of Winterthur and the Swiss team is having a hard time spinning a possession.

Minute 20: They cheer up Rodri Y Miranda to activate the game of BetisThe Andalusian team in the opposite field was very good.

Minute 14: In the second part we will see a eleven completely different at Real Betis, as it was agreed between Pellegrini and its players.

Minute 10: ANSWER THE WINTERTHUR WITH A SHOT TO THE STRIP! The Swiss team has already had two occasions and is catching the Betic defense off guard, the game is beautiful.

Minute 4And the first gooooooooooool of Betis falls! What a header from Loren! The service provided by Canales has been directed at the head of the youth squad who is completing a very good preseason. Betis goes ahead!

Minute 3 The Betis possession in these early stages but the Swiss team has already given a scare with a header.

Minute 1 Comieeeeeeeenza the meeting between Betis and Winterthur!

14.59 This is how the Real Betis before going through changing rooms for the last time. Come on, this starts now!

14.54 The Verdiblanco team comes out with all its offensive arsenal: Fekir, Canales, Rodri, Tello, Loren … pure dynamite. The new signings like Rui Silva they will have to wait for their opportunity in the second part.

In the absence of ten minutes for the match to begin, we already have initial eleven. The team of Manuel Pellegrini present this alignment: