La Liga Santander: Do you remember them? Guess who are the legends who have played the Classic Barça-Real Madrid

The Legends Classic between former Real Madrid and Barcelona players played this Tuesday in Israel ended withn 2-3 in favor of whites, in a spectacle of nostalgia to see players of the stature of Ronaldinho, Rivaldo or Deco, among many others, in the culés, already Roberto Carlos or Figo among the whites.

Before 25,000 spectators in Tel Aviv, the spectators enjoyed players who gave a lot to talk about in their time and who still left some quality details.

But they are changed, the physical over the years does not forgive and it is difficult to remember some. Do you remember them? We give you the solutions below, but try not to look at them until you know who one of them is.

Above, from left to right:Frank De Boer, Coco, Rivaldo, Angoy, Óscar Arpón, Tortolero, Okunowo, Miquel Soler, Guzmán.

Below, from left to right: Jofre, Saviola, Deco, Mendieta, Ronaldinho, Goico, Juan Carlos, Dehu and Amor.

Above, from left to right: José Emilio Amavisca, Luis Milla, Antonio Núñez, Iván Campo, Rubén De la Red, Alex Pérez, Fernando Sanz, Martín Vázquez and Jordi Codina.

Below, from left to right: Pedro Munitis, Enrique Velasco, Roberto Carlos, Alfonso Pérez, Alberto Rivera and Luis Figo.