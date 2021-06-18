La Liga: Ronaldinho mocks Sergio Ramos for his departure from Real Madrid and he responds

Real Madrid has given the most important note in the football transfer market in Europe, facing the 2021-2022 season by confirming that defender Sergio Ramos will no longer continue with the institution.

Before the news, they did not wait for the farewell messages from the different figures in international football, including the former footballer Ronaldinho who dedicated a special note to the former merengue captain.

“Hey @Sergio Ramos Do you remember tonight?” He wrote next to an image where they both appear during the Spanish Classic.

After this post, the defender Sergio Ramos was not left behind and left the former figure of the Barcelona sharing the image of the celebration of the title in that season accompanied with the following words.

“Yes … but this a few months later was much better @ 10Ronaldinho,” he replied.

