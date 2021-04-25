La Liga: Ronald Koeman says winning the championship depends on his team

The coach of the Barcelona, Ronald Koeman, said this Sunday after winning the Villarreal in La Cerámica (1-2) that the title of League it is “closer” but also that there is still a long way to go to achieve the goal.

Read also: Tigres UANL: Miguel Herrera breaks the silence and talks about his possible arrival

We have many victories, it is a great job of the team. If we win the six that remain, it is ours, but there is a lot left and very tough rivals. in addition to the game with them, “Koeman said at a press conference after the game.

He highlighted the first part that his team did against Villarreal. “It is true that it was a great first half and a great reaction after his goal. In the second half we had more turnovers and we didn’t know how to sentence him with one more. We lost balls, we weren’t that fine, and they squeezed us well. We were tired, we played very late on Thursday and that always costs more, ”he said.

Also read: Analy Bazán shows off her attributes lying between the sheets

I have never said that the double was impossible, it depends on each game, we are involved and we are very hungry to win a big title. The key is to go game by game “

In his analysis of the match, he said that he did not know if this move was the most difficult that he had left, although he assured that Villarreal is “a good team, that has put a lot of pressure and has good players”, in addition to recognizing that “they have been very strong today ”.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content