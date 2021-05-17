La Liga rectifies its botched schedules for the last day for the third time

The League from Javier Tebas it is not serious. The image of lack of rigor and the constant feeling of improvisation and botch in everything they try to organize is planetary. For the third time in a few hours, the schedules of the last day have been modified. The games with something at stake, the title, the Europa League and relegation, will be played all next Saturday, May 22 at 6:00 p.m., after the protests of the Villarreal for having to play on Sunday when he will play the final of the Europa League on Wednesday 26.

So the last day of the League already has a date and is different from the one announced just a few hours ago and that already modified the original unified schedule of all the games, initially scheduled for Sunday, May 23 at 6:00 p.m. Finally, the key matches will be played on Saturday at 6:00 p.m., which is normal considering that Villarreal will play the Europa League final on May 26.

«After analyzing the results of Matchday 37 of yesterday Sunday and in order to preserve the integrity of the competition, the schedules to Saturday May 22 of those matches that have significance in the final classification of LaLiga Santander are modified.

The last day of LaLiga Santander 2020/21 already has a date and time. 6 matches of this day 38 will be played in a unified way at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, while Levante UD – Cádiz CF will be played on Friday 21 at 9:00 p.m. and Granada CF – Getafe CF and Sevilla FC – Deportivo Alavés, which will be played on Sunday 23 May ».

In summary: that Javier Tebas has had to modify the botched schedules of the last day of the League three times in a few hours. Will these be the definitive ones? Don’t put your hand in the fire … just in case.