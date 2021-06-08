La Liga: Real Madrid would start playing at home for the Wanda Metropolitano next season

The directive of the Real Madrid on the Spanish League, would be probing the possibility of starting playing next season at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, since his home would not be ready for August.

According to information from the sports newspaper Marca de España, the Merengue board of directors headed by its president Florentino Pérez, has already begun to explore this possibility for the first duels at home.

It should be noted that the Santiago Bernabéu stadium is currently undergoing remodeling, with a possible completion date of until November, with the Atlético de Madrid home being one of the options.

Real Madrid, led by French coach Zinedine Zidane, played the entire 2020-2021 season at home at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium due to this same situation, so alternatives are still being sought for the team.

NOTICE @partidazocope Real Madrid has asked Atlético de Madrid to start playing next season at Wanda since the Bernabéu will not be here until November – Isaac Fouto (@isaacfouto) June 8, 2021

