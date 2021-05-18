La Liga: Real Madrid loses Toni Kroos for the end of the season, tests positive for Covid

Real Madrid has started with its week of preparation training, to face the match corresponding to matchday 38 in the Spanish League at home against Villarreal.

A few days away from the game that can define the new champion in soccer in Spain, the merengue team led by the coach Zinedine Zidane have suffered the loss of midfielder Toni Kroos.

Through a statement, the medical team of the white box has reported that the German midfielder tested positive for Covid in the last test and has been placed in isolation so he will not be available for the game against the Yellow Submarine.

“Real Madrid CF communicates that our player Toni Kroos has given a positive result in the COVID-19 test carried out today”.

“Toni Kroos has been in isolation since last Friday, May 14, having been in direct contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said.

