La Liga: Real Madrid fans explode against arbitration vs Sevilla

The referee Juan Martinez Munuera has become the main protagonist in the match corresponding to matchday 35 of the Spanish League between Real Madrid and Sevilla, held at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium.

In the 75th minute, the referee got into controversy by scoring a penalty in favor of the Sevillians against a hand committed by the defender Eder Militao and with the assistance of VAR, decreed the marking for Iván Rakitic to make the 2-1 partial.

In the end, the merengue team led by the coach Zinedine Zidane ended up scoring the equalizer goal in a long-distance shot from Toni Kroos and being deflected by Diego Carlos to make it 2-2 final.

The ball hits Militão’s shoulder first, therefore it is not a penalty. Also, the player is on his back. This is called THEFT. pic.twitter.com/lPNxF2CfnZ – Sánchez (@SanchezRM_) May 9, 2021

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the fans of the Madrid team did not wait, harshly attacking the refereeing work in the match against Sevilla.

It has always been said that if the ball touches you elsewhere and then hits you in the hand, it is not a penalty and on top of that, MILITÃO was on his back. This is a scandalous robbery. pic.twitter.com/pzYezlbQDg – _ ⚽ ♥ ️ 2’7K (@RMCF_Daniel) May 9, 2021