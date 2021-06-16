La Liga: Real Madrid announces the departure of Sergio Ramos for the 2021-22 season

The Real Madrid player, Sergio Ramos, will leave the merengue team for the 2021-22 Season, this was announced by the club itself, who will organize a tribute and farewell ceremony for the one from Camas, Seville.

Ramos ends his contract with Real Madrid this June 30 and has decided not to renew, so he will be free to sign with any team.

Also read: Club América: 3 players already train in Coapa before starting the preseason

“Real Madrid announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30, an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will take place, with the presence of our president Florentino Pérez,” says the statement released by the club.

Sergio Ramos will appear before the media to say goodbye at a telematic press conference.

With the Merengues, Sergio Ramos managed to lift 5 Leagues, two King’s Cups, 4 Champions League, four Club World Cups, four Spanish Super Cups and three European Super Cups in his 16 years with the Galacticos.

Ramos could continue in the League with Sevilla or play in the Premier League or Ligue 1, where there are teams interested in signing him.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content