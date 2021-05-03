La Liga: Penalties, the great ‘nightmare’ of FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi

Barcelona has defeated Valencia on the Mestalla Stadium field in the match on matchday 34 of the Spanish League with a double from Lionel Messi and one more from French Antoine Griezmann.

However, despite the great second half that Messi signed at Mestalla, the Argentine star once again missed a maximum penalty in the 57th minute that, luckily, he was able to send to the bottom of Valencia’s goal in the counterattack.

Read also: Video: Goals Lionel Messi and Griezmann Valencia vs Barcelona

However, with this maximum penalty missed by Messi, Barcelona now has 7 missed penalties of the 17 that have been scored this season in all seasons.

For his part, Lionel Messi has taken 10 penalties this season, of which he has already missed three maximum penalties, but despite this, the team led by Ronald Koeman managed to take all three points.

For now, with this victory for Barcelona against Valencia at the Mestalla, he reached 74 points, the same as Real Madrid and was two behind Atlético de Madrid, who has 76 and is the leader of the competition.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content