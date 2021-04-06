La Liga: Marc Crosas explodes against arbitration aid to Barcelona and Real Madrid

The party of Barcelona vs Real Valladolid On matchday 29 of the Spanish League he has stolen the eyes before a new arbitration controversy, where a clear hand committed by the defender was not marked as a penalty Jordi Alba.

Faced with this situation, Marc Crosas, the former Spanish footballer and current commentator of TUDN, lashed out harshly against the Blaugranas and Real Madrid for the support they have historically received from refereeing.

Read also: Liga MX: Alberto Lati and the Russian Brailovsky live ‘disagreement’ because of Cruz Azul and America

“The Barça / Madrid issue in refereeing aids is tiring. Those who have the right to complain are the fans of small teams, not those who have benefited throughout THEIR HISTORY,” he wrote.

The Barça / Madrid issue in arbitration aid tires. Those who have the right to complain are the fans of small teams, not those who have benefited throughout THEIR HISTORY. – Marc Crosas (@marccrosas) April 5, 2021

Barcelona ended up obtaining the victory in local condition against Real Valladolid, to be placed one point away from the general leadership in the Spanish League, which currently belongs to the Atlético de Madrid.

Read also: FC Barcelona: Philippe Coutinho underwent surgery for his knee injury

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content