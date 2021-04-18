La Liga: Luka Romero’s brother is summoned with the Mexican National Team Sub 17

Luka Romero’s brother, Tobías Romero, 16, will be summoned with the Tricolor Sub 17 to focus on the High Performance Center under the command of Luis Pérez.

Romero, who plays for the Basic Forces of Real Mallorca, like his brother, works in the goalkeeper position.

Tobías is a goalkeeper for the Penya Arrabal de Mallorca team, but he belongs to Real Mallorca.

ROMERO TO MEXICAN TEAM ! Tobías Romero, Luka’s twin, is called up to the U-17 Mexican National Team. He is a 16-year-old goalkeeper and plays for Penya Arrabal youth, he belongs to Real Mallorca. pic.twitter.com/lYksoKw1pm – Aztec Ambassadors (@eaztecasmx) April 18, 2021

Luis Pérez’s decision to test the young goalkeeper is due to the fact that he has not found a goalkeeper who will fill his eyes for the games of the minor national team.

Tobías’ decision could bring Luka Romero closer to the Mexican National Team, because in days gone by he would have expressed his desire to play for Mexico.

