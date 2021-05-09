La Liga: Luka Modric and his words about the refereeing controversy at Real Madrid vs Sevilla

Luka modric, Real Madrid midfielder, spoke about the refereeing controversy at the end of the match against Sevilla on matchday 35 of the Spanish League at the Alfredo Di Stefano court where both teams drew 2-2.

At the end of the match, Modric was questioned about the penalty that Éder Militao scored where the ball hits him in the arm and the referee would end up scoring a penalty, which would be transformed by Iván Rakitic and that would put Sevilla ahead of Real Madrid.

Also read: Liga MX: The possible rivals of Club América in Liguilla

“MILITAO HAND? I DON’T KNOW if it was HAND or NO. I HAVE NOT SEEN him. BAD LUCK.” A FORTUITED PLAY … if he has called a PENALTY it must be PENALTY, “he declared.

“We remain UNITED and we are going to FIGHT TOGETHER until the END. We WANT to PLAY, WIN all THREE and we will see the rest,” he added.

“I think TWO POINTS got away from us today. We have PLAYED pretty WELL, he concluded.

With this result, Real Madrid remains in second position with 75 points, the same as Barcelona, ​​which is in third place, while Atlético de Madrid is the leader with 77 points.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content