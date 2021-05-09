La Liga: Luis Suárez’s message after Atlético de Madrid’s draw against Barcelona

Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid have cleared the way for Real Madrid for the Spanish La Liga title, after achieving a bitter scoreless draw in the Camp Nou, in the action of the day 35.

After the tie in Blaugrana territory, forward Luis Suárez has been present on social networks by dedicating an emotional message to all the mattress fans after the result obtained against the Catalans.

Read also: Liga MX: Negro Santos mocks Carlos Salcido after defending importance of Chivas

“Today we tied in a difficult game. We will continue fighting until the end to achieve the goal !!!! Special day to return to the Camp Nou !!!! To rest and think about what is coming,” he wrote next to the images of the game.

With this result, Atlético de Madrid puts the general leadership of the 2020-2021 season of the Spanish League at risk by adding 77 points; while Barcelona momentarily rises to the sub-leadership, awaiting the game between Real Madrid and Sevilla.

Read also: Liga MX ‘scares’ Atlas with help to Club Tigres prior to the playoff