La Liga: Luis Suárez will remain at Atlético Madrid for the 2021-22 season

Luis Suárez, Atlético de Madrid forward, confirmed this Sunday, after the delivery of the cup as League champion at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, that he will continue next season at the rojiblanco club, which has been his top scorer in the tournament , with 21 goals, including the final one.

Next year here? “Yes. Yes. Sure,” replied the Uruguayan ‘9’ in an interview with ‘Movistar’ on the pitch, dressed in the red and white shirt and after receiving the trophy as winners of LaLiga Santander 2020-21 with his teammates .

The image of his tears in Valladolid when he was talking with his family after winning the title have traveled the world. “My wife was the one who lived with me on a daily basis, in all the situation that I had to live last summer, in making the decision to leave the club that I was there for many years,” he recalled.

“A change is difficult for a family that has three children, that had a whole life made up. The day-to-day suffering, of change, is complicated. good level, “he explained.

“Today my children are going to be almost 8, almost 11 and they live everything in their school, in their friends, they talk about everything, they know the way I left, how I said goodbye to Barcelona, ​​they know it was a change and They saw me with a lot of desire to be able to demonstrate. My wife always supported me. For that reason, they are tears of happiness more than anything. “

At Atlético, upon arrival, he visited ‘Territorio Atleti’, the club’s museum in the Wanda Metropolitano. “There was a mural with a space and I told him that if they had left me that space to put a photo of me to be in the history of the club,” he recalled.