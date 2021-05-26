La Liga: Luis Suárez gives the go-ahead to the possible arrival of Sergio Agüero to FC Barcelona

Football player Luis Suarez of Atlético de Madrid on the Spanish League, gave the go-ahead for a possible arrival of striker Sergio “Kun” Agüero to FC Barcelona, after ending their ties at the end of this campaign with the Manchester City.

You cannot discuss anything with Kun about what he is as a player and what he can give Barcelona, ​​he is free, I totally agree “, were the words of Luis Suárez.

The Uruguayan forward spoke in an interview for ESPN, where he assured that he fully agrees with a possible arrival of Sergio Agüero to the Blaugrana team, since he recognizes the quality of the Argentine throughout his career.

In recent weeks the rumor has grown more and more of the arrival of the Argentine to FC Barcelona, ​​after ending his ties with the Manchester City team, where he became an idol by winning a significant number of titles.

