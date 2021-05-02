La Liga: Lionel Messi is placed on another missed penalty to equal Hugo Sánchez’s negative mark

The Argentine footballer Lionel messi of FC Barcelona in the Spanish League, came close to matching the negative record of Hugo Sanchez, of more missed penalties in the league after his failure in the duel against the Valencia.
According to information from the Spanish “Mister Chip”, Messi adds 14 missed penalties in his career with the Barcelona shirt, placing only one of the Mexican brand who added 15 in his time with Atlético and Real Madrid.
Most missed penalties in ALL the history of La Liga:
15 Hugo Sanchez
14 MESSI
13 Quini
12 Tamudo
11 Cristiano Ronaldo
11 Dani
11 Lopez Ufarte
11 Lord
10 Fernando Torres
– MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) May 2, 2021
The Argentine striker has always been highly questioned for failing from 11 steps, both in FC Barcelona and in the Argentine National Team, where he has missed key charges in final rounds.
Lionel Messi overcame Quini with this failure, who occupied the second historic position, while further behind were Tamudo with 12 and Cristiano Ronaldo, Dani and López Ufarte with 11.
