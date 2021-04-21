La Liga: Karim Benzema equals Raúl González’s record at Real Madrid

Football player Karim Benzema of Real Madrid in the Spanish League, managed to match the Spanish Raul Gonzalez, how the players who score more different teams in the maximum circuit, with their 2 annotations against the Cadiz.

The French striker equaled this mark of the historic Raúl González, who during his time with the Merengues managed to score a goal for 35 different teams, a record that Benzema equaled with a penalty goal against Cádiz at minute 30.

The first place on this list is headed by Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, who during his career with the Barcelona shirt has managed to break the networks of 38 different teams, so the Frenchman is placed at 3 to match his mark.

Benzema⚽⚽

Odriozola ⚽

Karim Benzema is currently also the fifth highest scorer in Madrid’s history, scoring 276 goals and placing himself very close to fourth place, which Santillana has with 290 goals, so it is very likely that next season he will break his record.

With these 2 goals scored against Cádiz, the French striker is placed in second place in the top scorer with 21 annotations, placing himself again behind Lionel Messi who leads the list by adding 23 goals.

