La Liga: Julen Lopetegui assures that Sevilla seeks to ruin the Atlético de Madrid party

Coach Julen lopetegui of the Sevilla team in the Spanish League, assured that they will try to ruin the party by Atlético de Madrid current leader of the tournament, when they are measured this Sunday in the actions of day 29.

The colchoneros have spectacular players and a top coach “like the Argentine Diego Simeone, so trying to win is” an exciting challenge not to think of anything else “, since” to beat them you have to score perfectly “. were Lopetegui’s comments ..

The Spanish coach spoke at a press conference, where he stressed that Atlético de Madrid will be a very complicated rival and even more so that they are currently the leaders of the league, since they cannot lose points if they seek to stay with the championship.

The Basque coach stressed that Atlético is “a complicated and tough rival for any team” and as “it is the leader”, it should be considered a “clear favorite” for the match against Sevilla who will play with “the healthy intention of beating a great adversary “.

Lopetegui was accurate in ensuring that for this game the favorites are the Colchoneros team, but that Sevilla will not be an easy opponent and they will go out in search of the victory that ruins Diego Simeone’s plans.

