La Liga: Joao Félix clarifies his future with Atlético de Madrid

Joao Felix, forward of Atlético de Madrid, He expressed this Sunday, after the delivery of the cup as champion of the League in the Wanda Metropolitano, that he is “happy” in the rojiblanco club, in which he will continue “to have good seasons and win more titles,” as stated in statements to ‘Movistar’.

“I was having a good season, then things happened, but I’m here, I’m committed to the club, I’m happy here and to continue to have good seasons and win more titles,” he said in the interview on the pitch after the event at the stadium rojiblanco.

This League “tastes very good” for Joao. “It was a long-suffering title, each game was a final, but we were very good and we are very happy,” said the attacker, who considered “the best moment the last game”, when the team finished the title in Valladolid.

And the worst? “The not-so-good moments, perhaps, when I suffered the injury (to my right ankle) and it prevented me a bit from continuing to play and playing my best game, but I keep the good memories and with this title,” explained Joao, who The preparation for the European Championship is now beginning to “try to win it”.