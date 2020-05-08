La Liga: Javier Aguirre revealed the date of return to competition | League of Spain | Soccer























































































































Javier Aguirre announced that he would return to competition from June 20 to July 26.

May 7, 2020, 07:08 p.m.

In the absence of an official confirmation, the Mexican coach of Leganés, Javier Aguirre, announced the dates on which the remaining games to play this season of La Liga would be played. According to him, the competition will start on June 20 and end on July 26.

“We already have a start date for the League. On June 20 we started the League and in five weeks we officially finished on July 26. It will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, and on Wednesdays and Thursdays, eleven dates. The League has just officially informed me and I am very happy because we have already scheduled the training. We already started tomorrow (Friday), fortunately we passed the tests (for the coronavirus), “said the strategist in an interview with the Marca newspaper.

The League has been suspended since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic. In recent days, the Government authorized the return of the footballers to training, under strict biosecurity protocols.

Spain, unlike France and the Netherlands, is one of the countries in Europe that has been interested in ending this season. Currently, Barcelona is the partial leader of the championship, and Real Madrid is second with only two points difference.

.