La Liga: Javier Aguirre revealed the date of return to competition | League of Spain | Soccer

                    
            
    
    

                        

            

        
                        
            
                
                            
                
            
        
        

        
    
        
    

        
    
        
    
    
            
    
                
    
    
    
        
    

        
    
                    
                                    
    
    
            
    
    
    
        
            
                
    
            
        
    
    
    
        
    
    

                        
        
            
    
        
            

        

    
        Welcome
            !
            You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

Javier Aguirre announced that he would return to competition from June 20 to July 26.

The Blaugrana team defeated the white club 0-1 and managed to be the most winner of the Spanish classic.

Photo:
                
            EFE

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 7, 2020, 07:08 p.m.

In the absence of an official confirmation, the Mexican coach of Leganés, Javier Aguirre, announced the dates on which the remaining games to play this season of La Liga would be played. According to him, the competition will start on June 20 and end on July 26.

“We already have a start date for the League. On June 20 we started the League and in five weeks we officially finished on July 26. It will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, and on Wednesdays and Thursdays, eleven dates. The League has just officially informed me and I am very happy because we have already scheduled the training. We already started tomorrow (Friday), fortunately we passed the tests (for the coronavirus), “said the strategist in an interview with the Marca newspaper.

The League has been suspended since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic. In recent days, the Government authorized the return of the footballers to training, under strict biosecurity protocols.

Spain, unlike France and the Netherlands, is one of the countries in Europe that has been interested in ending this season. Currently, Barcelona is the partial leader of the championship, and Real Madrid is second with only two points difference.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or
        register
        to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item
To consult it at another time,
visit your user area.

This article has already been saved
To consult it at another time,
visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again

.