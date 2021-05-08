Equanimity or misnamed objectivity in journalists tends to provoke criticism when said journalist speaks or writes an idea contrary to his own, something that is multiplied in a matter as passionate as the football.

Rare is the party in which a Carlos Martinez, the voice of Movistar + for the narrations, is not accused of madridista, antimadridista, barcelonista, anti-Barcelonaista, athletic or anti-athletic and all at the same time depending on the interests of each viewer. The journalist himself takes it relatively calmly, since he is used to his mentions being filled with these comments when there is a match of maximum rivalry above all.

In the meeting between Barcelona and Atlético, which ended in a draw, it occurred to him to say “La Liga is gradually slipping away from us”. This expression, which had already been used in the past, wanted to imply that there are few days left, but for many fans it was interpreted as an alleged declaration of antimadridism, since now the Real Madrid is in an unbeatable position to take the lead of the classification with three days to go if it wins Seville this Sunday.

Martínez ironized about it, with resignation: “It begins to seem entertaining to me that almost every season when there are few League days left, I comment that” the League is slipping away from us “and the trigger-happy continue without catching it.”

To avoid getting wet in the matter, with the following message he settled the issues in this regard, especially by the tremendous equality in the classification: "I am not to make forecasts. This year I would not dare or crazy.