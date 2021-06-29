La Liga: Ignacio Ambriz is limited by Huesca to bring two people from his coaching staff

The directive of Recreativo Huesca de la Second division of Spain, would have limited the Mexican coach Ignacio Ambriz to only add 2 elements of his coaching staff, among the conditions to sign him as his strategist for the next season.

According to different media in Mexico, this was one of the conditions that the Huesca board of directors placed on the Mexican coach, which is why it would add only Edgar Solano and Luis Fernando Martínez to its coaching staff.

These two elements that Ignacio Ambriz would add to build his coaching staff for the next season, work as technical assistant (Edgar Solano) and his physical trainer (Luis Fernando Martínez).

It is expected that in the next few hours the arrival of Ignacio Ambriz to Recreativo Huesca will be made official, after sounding to occupy the bench of the Costa Rican National Team and after his brilliant stint at Club León.

Ignacio Ambriz will sign for the #SDHuesca a contract for one year plus another in case of promotion.

He will arrive accompanied by two members of his coaching staff: Edgar Solano and Luis Fernández. Everything indicates that Adrián Sipán and Adrián Mallén will join their working group. – jorgepuyuelo (@jorgepuyuelo) June 28, 2021

