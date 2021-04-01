La Liga: Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is in the sights of Sevilla

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Mexican forward of the Napoli, continues to add “suitors” for the next campaign and now there is talk that his future could be in the Spanish League, since it interests the Seville.

According to information on the Fichajes.net site, “El Chucky” Lozano It would be one of the requests of the technical director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, better known as “Monchi”, For the board of directors of the Andalusian team.

Sevilla had Florian Thauvin and Otávio as other candidates, but for different reasons, these names have begun to lose strength as possible signings, while Hirving Lozano’s is beginning to gain ground.

What Hirving Lozano plays is absurd. Elite soccer player, by far the best Mexican soccer player today. Far!!! – Luis García P (@GarciaPosti) March 30, 2021

One of the pros of a possible arrival of “Chucky” Lozano to Sevilla is that, unlike Napoli, Sevilla already have their ticket to the next edition of the UEFA Champions League practically tied up.

Another situation to consider is the Mexican’s desire to play in La Liga, although Sevilla would have to compete with clubs like Juventus, which is also interested in Lozano.

