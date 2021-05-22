La Liga: Héctor Herrera sends message after lifting the title with Atlético de Madrid

The Mexican footballer Hector Herrera, launched an emotional message after lifting the championship of the Spanish League with the Atlético de Madrid team, after defeating 2 for 1 at Valladolid on the last day of the tournament.

CHAMPIONSHIPS !!! It goes for my people who have always been there and for all the mattresses who supported us and suffered with us from home this season. COME ON !! And Viva México “, was the message of Héctor Herrera.

The Mexican midfielder sent this message through his social networks, where he thanked the support of his people who have always been with him and the Colchoneros fans, in addition to dedicating it to his country.

Héctor Herrera with this championship at Atlético de Madrid by Argentine coach Diego Simeone, becomes the fourth Mexican footballer to lift the cup along with the historic Hugo Sánchez, Rafael Márquez and Giovanni Dos Santos.

