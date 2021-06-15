in Football

La Liga: FC Barcelona presents their new jersey and they are destroyed by the fans

Barcelona has stolen the glances of its loyal fans and of Spanish football, by revealing the team’s first outfit for the match. 2020-2021 season in all competitions in Europe.

Through their social networks, they spread the images where several of their first team players were already wearing the uniform that they will use in the matches held in the Camp Nou stadium.

Among the details in the design of the home uniform, the silhouette of the Cross of San Jordi, pattern of Barcelona, ​​and of the senyera, the flag of Catalonia, is shown in the upper right, maintaining the traditional vertical stripes in blue. light blue and red.

After the revelation of the jersey, the comments and reactions of the fans were swift, showing their dissatisfaction with Barcelona’s new clothing for next season.

