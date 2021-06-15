La Liga: FC Barcelona presents their new jersey and they are destroyed by the fans

Barcelona has stolen the glances of its loyal fans and of Spanish football, by revealing the team’s first outfit for the match. 2020-2021 season in all competitions in Europe.

Through their social networks, they spread the images where several of their first team players were already wearing the uniform that they will use in the matches held in the Camp Nou stadium.

Among the details in the design of the home uniform, the silhouette of the Cross of San Jordi, pattern of Barcelona, ​​and of the senyera, the flag of Catalonia, is shown in the upper right, maintaining the traditional vertical stripes in blue. light blue and red.

The new Barça shirt for the season 21/22 – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) June 15, 2021

After the revelation of the jersey, the comments and reactions of the fans were swift, showing their dissatisfaction with Barcelona’s new clothing for next season.

I hope it is done with the trick that the rivals notice it and give them an epileptic seizure in order to win. If not, I do not understand. – Yihi (@FcbYihi) June 15, 2021

Nike definitely hates the boat – Paúl (@ iHP20) June 15, 2021

It is very ugly. Again. Nike looks like it’s in a competition against itself to see how to make the ugliest jersey every year. – Javi Calvo (@jcalvo_) June 15, 2021

It looks like they made it for an amateur league team – ♚ Jafet ➖ Arroyo ♚ (@Jaf_eTAM) June 15, 2021

I think that not even having all the intention of making it as horrible as possible would have turned out like that … well, nothing if you were thinking of raising money from the sale of t-shirts, Gone forgetting ♂️ – Yasir AU (@ YasirAU2) June 15, 2021