La Liga: FC Barcelona pays tribute to Lionel Messi for his more than 767 games as a Blaugrana

Forward Lionel Messi received a pleasant surprise in the hours before the game corresponding to matchday 29 of the Spanish League against Real Valladolid, at the moment 2020-2021 season.

Through Twitter, Barcelona released the images and videos of the moment in which the Argentine attacker received recognition with the presence of his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, their children and their peers by surpassing the historical mark of Xavi Hernandez as the leader in games played as a Blaugrana.

“BLUE LEGEND Leo #Messi, the player with the most games in the history of Barça,” they wrote.

Barcelona will seek to resume the sub-leadership in the 2020-2021 season of the Spanish League, receiving in the Camp Nou stadium the visit of Real Valladolid, at the close of the activity on matchday 29.

