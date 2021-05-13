La Liga: Fans surrender to Diego Laínez’s performance at Betis against Eibar

The Mexican footballer Diego Lainez of Real Betis in the Spanish League, started in the starting eleven of his team in the duel of the penultimate day against the Eibar, taking the praise of the fans for his outstanding participation.

The attacker Azteca was taken into account by coach Manuel Pellegrini from the start, playing 65 minutes of the match when he was substituted for his teammate Aitor Ruibal, leaving the match with a 1-0 advantage.

Also read: Chivas: Filtered list of transferable players from Guadalajara

Diego Lainez started together with Andrés Guardado, being the pair in charge of making the play of the only goal for Real Betis in the tie against Eibar, at minute 4 that ended with the goal of the former Atlas player.

The former Club América attacker showed his quality and dynamism in the attack by performing different overflows of danger, quickly drawing the attention of the fans who turned his name into a trend on Twitter Mexico in just a few minutes.

Lainez’s game is being great. Both in attack and defense. – Daniel Cabezas (@_DanielCabezas) May 13, 2021

Come and see: DIEGO LAINEZ. Tremendous career, cut and assistance to Guarded, who has nailed a GO-LA-ZO. VIVA MEXICO CABRONES! Let’s not slow down. ⚔️ – Javi Núñez (@ javi_ng9) May 13, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content