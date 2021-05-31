La Liga: Eden Hazard clarifies rumors about his possible departure from Real Madrid

The captain of Belgium, Eden Hazard, declared this Monday that it does not contemplate leaving the Real Madrid, a club that he arrived at two seasons ago and in which he has barely been able to have due to injuries, and that only thinks about making a good Eurocup and return to its highest level.

“I don’t see myself outside of Real Madrid now. I have three more years on my contract and we all know that the first years have been bad. Now I have to think about the European Championship and then be perfect for the club next year”, declared the captain from Belgium in a virtual press conference on the first day of concentration for the Eurocup.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso and his emotional dedication when he became champion with La Maquina

The player, who acknowledged that he still felt pain in his leg in his last game with Real Madrid, expects to get ready in the two weeks of preparation before the tournament starts, although he still does not know if he will train with the rest of the tournament. group or solo, and then get continuity that you haven’t had during the season.

“I know that I am close to my best level. I only need to chain matches (…). I am not one hundred percent, but mentally I am well and physically I think it will arrive little by little”, assured the captain of the “Diablos red “.

Hazard also elaborated on the nature and state of his most important injury, which he suffered to his right ankle, which required surgery and a plate that the player thought about removing.

@ HazardEden10 ❌ “I’ve been with @RealMadrid for three years, I don’t think about going back to England” “I have had a very unfortunate season. I know that I am close to my best level and I hope not to injure myself more” “Everyone knows that my first two years were not good” pic.twitter.com/lEAorYp4AN – The Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) May 31, 2021

Also read: Rayados: Avilés Hurtado close to becoming a reinforcement of the Pachuca Club for the Apertura 2021

“Not by taking it off you will be less injured (…). Although I wanted to take it off, taking it off was not the good decision (…). It is more psychological than anything else,” said the 30-year-old player, who recalled that in the past he had a plaque and it did not prevent him from playing at the highest level without injuring himself.

“We have changed the rehabilitation system a bit, with other more knee-based exercises and it is true that in recent weeks the sensations have been better,” he added.