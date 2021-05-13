La Liga: Diego Simeone celebrates the triumph of Atlético de Madrid against Real Sociedad with euphoria (VIDEO)

Atlético de Madrid has once again made a great leap towards the title of the Spanish League, by imposing dramatically at home by a score of 2-1 against Real Sociedad, in the action of Matchday 36.

Coach Diego Simeone stole the looks of all the cameras, exploding with emotion for the victory of the mattress team against the San Sebastián team in the Metropolitan Wanda on the penultimate day of the season.

Through Twitter, they made the video viral where the Argentine strategist is shown jumping for joy towards the locker room after the final whistle of the game, knowing the importance of achieving three points at home.

WHAT A CELEBRATION, CHOLO! This is how Simeone went to the dressing room after the victory of Atlético was consummated, which ensures him to continue being the leader of # LaLigaxESPN .

With this result, Atlético de Madrid will remain at the top of the general table in the current 2020-2021 season of the Spanish League with 80 points, awaiting the result of the Real Madrid on this journey and moving four units away from the Barcelona.

