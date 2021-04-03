La Liga: Diego Lainez in the sights of Atlético de Madrid

In just his third season with the Real Betis Balompié, the former Club América player, Diego Lainez, He would be leaving the Albiverde team to sign with Atlético de Madrid in the Spanish League, as the midfielder has been put in the sights of the mattress club for the next transfer market.

With two months to go until the season ends, Atlético de Madrid is already probing the market for a restructuring in its midfield, so the name of the Club América youth squad, Digo Lainez, has been put on the list of objectives. of the rojiblancos to reinforce their squad for the following campaign.

According to the report of the Seville newspaper ‘El Desmarque’, Diego Lainez is being followed by Atlético de Madrid this season, which has been the showcase of the former Americanist, who had not had a good time in his first two seasons with Betis because it did not enjoy the continuity that he would have desired.

Or Atlético de Madrid would be interested in Real Betis winger Diego Lainez. For the Mexican, the first to release players, such as his compatriot, Héctor Herrera. [@diarioas] pic.twitter.com/u0Um9bq583 – Liga MX BR (@Liga_MxBR) April 1, 2021

In this campaign, Lainez has participated in 17 games, signing three assists, and becoming one of the most regular players with the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini.

The newspaper also mentions the rumor that began to circulate a couple of weeks ago, which ensures that Héctor Herrera would be on the Atlético de Madrid transfer list for next summer, when he still has a year left on his contract, this to win some money with your transfer.

In 2019, Real Betis paid 14 million euros for Diego Lainez to Club América, offering him a contract until 2021, so the mattress team will have to put those 14 million at a minimum or present an attractive offer for the Sevilla team.

