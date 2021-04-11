La Liga de España: Table of Positions at the moment (Round 30)

After the clash between the Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in which the Merengue team finished with the victory against the Catalans with a score of 2-1, with the goals of Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Óscar Mingueza, the Classification of the Spanish League had some changes, leaving Atlético Madrid as second place, in the absence of the pending match of the colchoneros against him Real Betis this Sunday.

In the lower part of the classification, the three teams involved failed to win their matches, and it was Alavés who took a small step on their way to salvation, as they added a point that places them within 2 units of SD Huesca and Valladolid (pending match).

In the fight for the championship, Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will still fight side by side at the end of the season, where there are still 8 days left to play and a direct confrontation between Catalans and colchoneros, a duel that the whites could take advantage of to take advantage.

The schedule that awaits the big three in La Liga in Spain is as follows:

ATHLETIC OF MADRID: Real Betis (V); Eibar (L); SD Huesca (L); Athletic Bilbao (V); Elche (V); FC Barcelona (V); Real Sociedad (L); Osasuna (L) and Valladolid (V).

FC BARCELONA: Getafe (L); Villarreal (V); Granada (L); Valencia (V); Atlético Madrid (L); Raise (V); Celta de Vigo (L) and Eibar (V)

REAL MADRID: Getafe (V); Cádiz (V); Real Betis (L); Osasuna (L); Seville (L); Granada (V); Ath Bilbao (V) and Villarreal (L) Nomenclature: V: Away L: Home Results of Day 30 so far in La Liga

Friday April 9:

SD Huesca 3-1 Elche CF Getafe 0-1 Cádiz

Saturday April 10

Ath. Bilbao 0-0 Alavés Eibar 0-1 Raise Real Madrid Barcelona

Sunday April 11

Villarreal vs Osasuna Valencia vs Real Sociedad Valladolid vs Granada Real Betis vs Atlético Madrid Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla

