La Liga de España: Study reveals who will be the champion of the 2021-2021 Season

In the absence of two days to be disputed in the 2020-2021 season of La Liga in Spain and with Atlético de Madrid ‘on track’ to lift the champion title after six years seeing the team alternate FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, the site specialized in predictions based on probability and statistics has updated its study, giving the mattress team a large percentage of winning.

The Atlético de Madrid It could be crowned this weekend, as long as the necessary combinations are given in his game and that of Real Madrid, remembering that all games will start at the same time on this and the last date.

The colchoneros have 73%, while Real Madrid follows with 24% and FC Barcelona is far behind with only 2% of the odds, while Sevilla are given zero options despite being mathematically ‘alive’ .

Before the start of Matchday 37, the table is headed by Atlético de Madrid with 80 points, followed by Real Madrid with 78; FC Barcelona 76, and Seville with 74.

In the lower part of the classification, this study also reveals the descendants of this season, where the maximum candidates are Eibar with Elche with 92%, followed by Eibar with 91%, Valladolid with 89% and still with Possibilities of being burned are Huesca with 20%, Getafe with 4% and Alavés with 3%.

In the fight for relegation, the table has Alavés with 35 points; Getafe with 34; Huesca 33; Valladolid 31; Elche 30; and Eibar 30.

