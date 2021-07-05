La Liga de España: Sevilla already has its first reinforcement for next season

Serbian international goalkeeper Marko dmitrovic, who was released on June 30 with Eibar, is the first signing for the next season of Sevilla, with which they have signed a contract for four seasons, until June 2025, the Spanish club announced this Sunday.

Dmitrovic, born 29 years ago in Subotica and who already passed the medical examination with Sevilla at the end of May, arrived this Sunday in the Andalusian capital for his presentation this Monday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium.

Read also: Club América vs Santos Laguna: Lineups of the friendly match prior to Apertura 2021

Eighteen times absolute international with Serbia, the goalkeeper played the last four seasons at Eibar, with whom, after his time at Alcorcón, he made his debut in LaLiga Santander in the 2017-18 season, he played 131 games with the gunsmith team, 11,761 minutes between league and Cup in which he even scored a goal, on January 21 when he scored a penalty against Atlético de Madrid.

The Balkan goalkeeper was trained in the lower categories of the Red Star of Belgrade and, after making the jump to his first team, in 2013 he signed for the Hungarian Újpest, with which he won the cup of that country.

Marko DMITROVIC, new player of SEVILLA FC. ➡️ The Serbian arrives FREE and signs for FOUR SEASONS. pic.twitter.com/6vKu2WibSf – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 4, 2021

Halfway through his second season in Hungary, he went to England to play for Charlton Athletic in the Championship, the English second division, and from there he arrived in Spain for the first time, in 2015-16, when he was loaned first by a season to Alcorcón, a club that in the following one already became property with its file.

In the Second Division, Dmitrovic only missed five of the 84 league competition matches that comprise his two years with the Madrid team (2015-17), before joining Eibar.

The Serbian will replace the Czech international Tomas Vaclik on the Sevilla squad, who has concluded his contract with the Nervión neighborhood team, and will form a pair with the Moroccan Yassine Bono with a curious point in common: they have been the only two goalkeepers who have scored a goal in the last edition of LaLiga.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content