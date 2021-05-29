La Liga de España: Real Madrid makes the signing of David Alaba official

Real Madrid made official the hiring of its first reinforcement for the 2021-2022 Season in the Spanish League with the arrival of the Austrian defender, David Alaba, who ended the contract with FC Bayern Munich of the German Bundesliga and arrives at no cost to the merengue team.

Through a brief statement, Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Alaba, who will be presented once his participation in the 2021 Euro Cup of Nations ends.

Real Madrid CF has reached an agreement with the player David Alaba, who will remain linked to the club for the next five seasons. David Alaba will be presented as a new Real Madrid player after the conclusion of Euro 2021. The statement dictates.

Alaba is 28 years old and began his Austrian soccer career in 2002 in the Aspern junior categories. In 2009 he was bought by Bayern Munich, a team where he finished training, having a brief stint at Hoffenheim in Germany.

With Bayern he has played 427 games, scoring 33 goals and registering 53 assists.

His record includes 2 Champions League, 9 Bundesliga, 6 German Cups, 2 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups and 5 German Super Cups.

