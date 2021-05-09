La Liga de España: Real Madrid lets the victory slip away and misses the chance to be leader

Real Madrid managed to rescue a point in the 94th minute of the match against Sevilla (2-2) thanks to a shot by German Toni Kroos from the front that touched the Belgian Eden Hazard and slipped into the goal defended by the Moroccan Bono in a result that leaves him two points behind LaLiga Santander leader Atlético de Madrid.

Reaction that could have been greater a minute later in another long shot by Brazilian Carlos Henrique Casemiro who left brushing the left post of Sevilla’s goal and that came after being below the scoreboard in the 78th minute due to a penalty indicated by the referee Juan Martínez Munuera (Valencian Committee) and that he could fall on the side of any team.

A hand inside the area of ​​the Brazilian Éder Militao was analyzed prior to a penalty marked by the Moroccan Bono on Karim Benzema and the referee opted for the first one. Rakitic transformed it and put Sevilla ahead in the 78th minute that finally disappeared.

With this result, Real Madrid let the leadership slip away and it is Atlético who remains at the top with 3 rounds left before the end of the tournament.

THIS IS HOW THE SEASON WILL CLOSE: Atlético Madrid: Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Valladolid. Real Madrid: Granada, Athletic de Bilbao and Villarreal. FC Barcelona: Levante, Celta de Vigo, Eibar.

