La Liga de España: Luka Jovic will leave Real Madrid to reinforce AC Milan

Luka jovic, Serbian striker for Real Madrid, would not enter into Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the next 2021-2022 season and his next destination would be the Italian Serie A to reinforce AC Milan.

According to information revealed by the newspaper Marca, Ancelotti does not want Luka Jovic in the Real Madrid squad next year and therefore they would look for an exit for him as soon as possible, and his destination would be Milan that returned to the Champions League and he wants to reinforce his team with interesting players on the offensive side.

As detailed in the information, Jovic would not see with bad eyes leaving Madrid if he is not going to have the confidence of the coach and after two unproductive years individually in Spain, he would like to have another adventure in football.

Luka Jovic has played 32 games with the Real Madrid shirt with which he scored 2 goals and gave only 2 assists.

His best moment was in his first stage with Eintracht Frankfurt with whom he has played 93 games scoring 40 goals and giving 11 assists.

