La Liga de España: ‘Hugo Sánchez could lead Real Madrid or Barcelona’

Unlike what happens in Mexico, in Spain, the figure of Hugo Sánchez is respected and venerated by fans and legends who played for Real Madrid; clear example of Fernando Morientes, who assured that the Pentapichichi is ready to lead the Real Madrid, or even FC Barcelona, if he wants.

After the departure of Zinedine Zidane, Hugo Sánchez raised his hand again to reach the Real Madrid bench, but it was Carlo Ancelotti who was chosen to return to the technical direction of the white team.

“Hugo can coach Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Inter, Juve, any team. The good thing about Hugo is that he has the affection of all Real Madrid,” commented Moro in the framework of the inauguration of a museum Itinerant of La Liga in Mexico City.

Does Hugo Sánchez have the credentials to lead Real Madrid? This is answered by Fernando Morientes during the LaLiga Exhibition event pic.twitter.com/WLIjdjqI1A – Salvador Pérez (@YoSoyChavaPerez) July 1, 2021

In a serious tone, Morientes recalled that Hugo has a coaching career that supports him, in addition to having the full support of the Real Madrid fans, whom he has ‘earned’ from his stage as footballers.

“He has a career as a coach and that makes him one of the candidates. I am sure he is one of the great candidates for what he represents. He has been a great emblem of our club, a legend,” he commented.

Morientes, a figure of the merengues in the late 90s and early 2000s, reiterated the great affection that the fans and the merengue community have for Hugol, so, for him, it does not sound unreasonable that he assumed the position in a future, although he accepted that reaching that position is difficult for anyone.

“He enjoys the affection of Real Madrid so it would not be unreasonable to see him on the Real Madrid bench one day. It is very complicated. All of us who have a coaching title would love to train Real Madrid one day but it is very complicated” sentenced.

